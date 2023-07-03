Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has been left overwhelmed with the amount of love her fans showed her after she expressed a little loss.

Taking to her Instagram page, the talented actress stated that she can’t deny any of God’s blessings in her life.

Counting her blessings, she listed out her numerous achievements, as she praised God for the blessings.

Bimbo appreciated her fans for always standing by her and for coming through for her in her tough time.

She wrote in part,

“Which of God’s mercies can I deny? Absolutely none……………

Dear God! Thank You.

To my Cyber family. Thank you for your love. I have never needed it as much as I did yesterday. Thank you for not playing about me. I love and adore you guys. Thank you so much for being my rock. This lady is grateful. Thank you”.

See her post below: