A lady, after learning that she resembles controversial actress Judy Austin, has expressed her dread.

The woman took to her TikTok page to lament after she discovered that she appears to share some facial resemblance with Judy Austin.

She said in fright that she hasn’t snatched any man’s husband like the actress.

Watch the video;

See netizens reactions;

@faithtimi438 asked: “yes u look like her is she your sister?”

@user9255253359076 said: “you fit resemble her for face, abeg make you no resemble her for character”

@user3925546802758 commented: “True true u look like her… U found your destiny on time… Explore my sister. God no go shame you 🤣”

@Chinenye Oteofe observed: “even ur voice self sounds like her own 😂😂😂😂 wahala”