Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold Onuwaje, simply known as Lizzy Gold has revealed that she is still single because she is taking her time and values her personal space.

In a video she shared on social media, the 36-year-old mother of two opened up about her personal life and expressed her love for the idea of marriage. However, she mentioned that she does not want to live together with a spouse.

According to the actress, her reason for this is that she highly values her personal space and wouldn’t feel comfortable waking up to see her partner every day.

Lizzy Gold noted that she finds long-distance romance more enjoyable because it involves missing each other.

“I have been getting a lot of questions like, ‘Is she single? Is she married?’

Now, I’m going to answer all your questions. I’ve never been married before. I’m single, and I’m a single mom. The reason I’m not yet married is not because I don’t like the word ‘marriage’. It’s because I’m taking my time and I love my space. So, if I must marry anybody, it has to be a distance relationship.

I don’t think I’m very comfortable if I marry a man and every day I wake up, I see you on my bed, in my space. I will not be too comfortable. Sometimes, I believe distance relationships help create more fun in a relationship. It helps to make both partners miss themselves.

“That is why I’m not married currently. And it [marriage] is not really in my dictionary right now. It might sound like a lie but I haven’t had sex for four good years. I haven’t and I don’t feel like it because right now in my head is all about work.” She said.