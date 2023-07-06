Former BBNaija star, Maria Chike has sparked reactions online as she shares stunning pregnancy photos with her lover.
The reality star had caused quite a buzz after she revealed she’s expecting a baby.
She recently took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of pregnant self and baby daddy’s hidden face, which set comment section abuzz.
See her post below:
endylight reacted: Why is he hiding his face? Is he ashamed of himself? Just asking respectfully
celebrity_nursemunah wrote: “Why Kelvin Dey hide face …. Congrats jareh, we know Say na you”
mariofebby4 wrote: “See as cartel Man hide en face”
iam_chyderah wrote: “Lmfaoo this Kelvin fit be clown. Cos what is the hiding of face for?”
itschichiofficial wrote: “Congrats, this is so beautiful”
