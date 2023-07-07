The High Court has given 83-year-old Harbans Kaur, who was married for 66 years, half of her late husband’s inheritance, which is worth an estimated N1 billion and was totally bequeathed to their two sons.

The dispute, which developed following Karnail Singh’s passing in 2021, highlighted his desire to leave all of his riches to his male heirs.

In his ruling, Justice Peel emphasized the significance of making fair and equal provisions for spouses and cautioned against leaving them out of wills.

Singh’s estate included a successful clothing company, several residences, and was worth over £1 million (about N1 billion).

In contrast, the will he had written in 2005 left nothing to Kaur and their four daughters because he preferred to transmit his money only along the male lineage.

Kaur contested the legality of the will and argued that because of her major contributions to the marriage and the family business, she was entitled to a fair portion of the assets.

Kaur’s claim was upheld by Justice Peel, who determined that she should be given 50% of the estate’s net worth.

The judge emphasized Singh’s failure to provide for his wife reasonably, who had participated equally and actively in their lengthy relationship.

Justice Peel said;

“It is hard to see how any other conclusion can be reached. After a marriage of 66 years, to which she made a full and equal contribution, and during which all the assets accrued, she is left with next to nothing.”

Heledd Wyn, a lawyer at the law firm Shakespeare Martineau, welcomed the judgement and praised the court’s decision for sending a strong message to people attempting to leave their wives out of wills.

Wyn underlined that this decision proved that no one can be simply left out of a will, especially a spouse who has made a considerable contribution to the marriage and family over a long period of time.