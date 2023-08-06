Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel Smith, has said that she is not the kind of person that keep malice with a girl over a man.

Recall that Angel and Ilebaye had an altercation on Wednesday night after she went off on Ilebaye for peeling paint on her box.

However, the reality TV star, during a conversation with Soma on Saturday, clarified that her recent fight with Ilebaye had nothing to do with Cross.

Soma told Angel that Mercy Eke insinuated that her hostile reaction to Ilebaye peeling paint on her box could be because of her affair with Cross.

However, Angel dismissed the insinuation, stressing that she is not interested in Cross.

She said,

“I would rather go out of my way to find out who Big Brother is than for me to be beefing a babe over a n*gga. I’m just not that type of girl. I have never been that type of girl. Never will. And I’ve also never use somebody as a rebound. If I still love somebody, I’m not involving myself in anything else.

“Like I said, if this was ‘Shine Ya Eye’ 2021, that is a valid point. I’m 23-year-old now. I literally do not have time for all of those stupid shenanigans. I don’t care about that n*gga [Cross]. I’m really confused by this revelation that you are telling me now that Mercy said.

“If I was so spiteful, would I talk to him [Cross]? No. Today, he gave me rags. He changed my microphone. I talk to him during tasks. If he makes a funny joke, I laugh. So, what about me is spiteful and bitter? I’m really confused by this gist that everybody, Mercy… That is their impression but I have never given anybody that impression”