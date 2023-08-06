Princess was the first housemate to be evicted from Big Brother Naija’s Season 8 All-Star Edition, which featured 20 housemates.

The eviction took place on a Sunday. The show’s host, Ebuka, added a new twist by introducing an eviction jury made up of former housemates Dorathy, Bisola, and Mike.

This jury was tasked with deciding which housemate should be evicted.

The jury unanimously chose Princess as the first housemate to be evicted from the show after deliberation. The three jurors handed Ebuka a black envelope containing the decision.

During her eviction interview, Ebuka inquired about Princess’s relationship with a certain fellow housemate. Princess denied having any romantic connection with anyone in the house, asserting that she had no form of relationship with any of her fellow housemates.

It is noteworthy that Princess is the first housemate to be evicted by the grand jury in the season 8 All-Star Edition of BBNaija, making her departure a significant moment in the show’s history.

Watch the video below: