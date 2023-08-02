Mercy Eke, a contestant on “All Stars” and the “Pepper Dem” winner on Big Brother Naija, has explained why she decided to pardon Ceec during their Monday night nominations.

The housemates were asked to each name one housemate they wanted to receive immunity from nomination and potential eviction on Sunday as part of a new gimmick that Biggie introduced this week called Pardon Me Please.

During her diary session with Big Brother on Wednesday, Mercy Eke explained why she chose CeeC as the housemate she would pardon: she didn’t want CeeC to feel lonely.

The real estate magnate claimed that CeeC stated she was a one-man team as she entered the house since she believed no one would pardon her for how she behaved during the Double Wahala season in 2018, but Mercy said she wanted CeeC to know she would support her.

She originally said she would pardon Ilebaye for the week but amended it to CeeC because she thought she had said “one man squad” earlier.

Watch the video below: