Portable, the controversial crooner, has revealed that his wife, Bewaji, is not his first wife, but started as if she was a daughter to him.

While speaking on the popular podcast The Honest Bunch, he revealed some details about his personal life.

According to him, Bewaji is not his first wife, as many people believe. He claimed that his true first wife was disappointing him, so he chose Bewaji, who was more like a daughter.

He said that Bewaji used to send him money and support him during his struggling days.

Portable said that she continued to be there for him until one day, he decided to wife her up.

In other news, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, a famous crossdresser, caused a stir online by attending his father’s funeral.

It is no longer news that the crossdresser’s beloved father died at the hands of death.