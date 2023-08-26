Isreal DMW, the dedicated logistics manager of Davido Adeleke, the renowned superstar singer, swears a lifelong oath of allegiance to him.

The singer’s PA, who once performed at London’s O2 Arena, announced this on Instagram, pledging his unwavering commitment to remain by his boss’s side until the end.

To demonstrate his unshakable loyalty to Davido, Israel DMW affirmed that he would stand by O.B.O in life and in death.

He proceeded to convey his heartfelt appreciation to Davido, although he didn’t specify the exact actions taken by the singer that prompted his gratitude.

“We leave together. We die together. Thanks sir. Fucking shit,” he wrote while sharing a photo of them together.

See his post below: