Funmi Aragbaye, a veteran gospel artist, claims that divorce is on the rise among young couples due to their incapacity to tolerate marital troubles.

The artist expressed this in an interview, noting that pleasure in marriage does not always have to do with how wealthy one’s partner is.

Funmi Aragbaye said …

“The major cause of divorce among young couples is the fact that they cannot endure hardship with anybody. And, they prefer getting married to rich people. However, happiness in marriage is not dependent on how rich one’s spouse is. Young people should always seek divine direction from God before they get married.

They should find out about the families of their would-be spouses, and not just focus on how rich they are. There are some families with peculiar ancestry curses that one should avoid. Young people should also learn to endure, be patient and rugged, and be understanding.”

She also extended advice to budding gospel singers, charging them not to behave inappropriately or bring personal issues to social media.

“Bringing issues involving members of the association on social media for reconciliation is not good for the reputation of GOMAN. I advise young gospel musicians to amicably resolve differences among themselves without bringing them on social media.

It is apparent that some gospel musicians cannot manage stardom, and some cannot even comport themselves on stage. They should work on those areas for the overall interest of the association. The elders of the association are looking at ways of ensuring the sustenance of harmony and decorum among members,” she added