Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has counted his blessings amid his impending divorce from his first wife, May Edochie

Recall that reports has it that May filed for a divorce against the thespian and also demanded for N100m in damages against Judy for having sex with her husband while they were still married.

Taking to Instagram page, Yul Edochie shared a photo of him and his second wife, Judy Austin.

In his caption, the brand ambassador expressed gratitude to God for His grace and numerous blessings.

“For your grace and numerous blessings. I say Thank You, Lord”. He wrote.

See his post below;

