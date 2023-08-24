Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known by his stage name Burna Boy during his latest interview hits back at controversial Twitter influencer Daniel Regha as he refers to him as a dancing doughnut.

The singer made this statement while appearing as a guest on the US show ‘360 with Speedy’ hosted by media personality Speedy Morman.

The issue started after Burna Boy, the “sitting on top of the world” crooner disclosed that Afrobeats as a music genre is mostly about nothing and by extension has no substance in it while adding that he created his own music genre known as Afro Fusion.

The singer’s statement generated mixed reactions online as internet users including Daniel Regha, who went viral on social media for the way he drags Burna Boy in his tweets.

Daniel Regha accused Burna Boy of lacking originality and always sampling people’s songs and that he has been realising mid-songs of late.

Reacting to this, Burnaboy drags Daniel Regha to filth as he asserts that he longs to the set of stupid and dumb people and then tags him as a dancing doughnut.

Burna boy has a message for Daniel Regha pic.twitter.com/X8iO39Ilv7 — Intel Region (@IntelRegion) August 24, 2023

"I don't believe in genres. I had to create my own…It's AfroFusion" – Burna Boy pic.twitter.com/4hpLSJXH3a — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 24, 2023