Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Cross has said that he dreamt that some ex-housemates joined in the ongoing all-star season to which Biggie gave him an unexpected response.

The reality star, in his diary session on Wednesday, August 9, had mentioned that he dreamt Biggie brought back some ex housemates who are currently not on the show with them.

He said that he had seen Laycon, Liquorose, Tacha, Erica, Bisola and others return to the house.

Big Brother in his response said perhaps the dream means that Cross would soon be seeing them outside the house, to which Cross immediately declared a firm no.

See their conversation below;

Cross said: “Yesterday, I had a dream. This dream was so real, I felt like it was real. You know that kind of dream that feels really, really real.

“I dreamt that you [Big Brother] brought back a lot of your siblings [ex-housemates]. Laycon was there [as were] Tacha, Erica, Nengi, Ozo, Miracle, Bisola, Tobi. And the house was so big, like we had up to 150 lockers. It [the house] was so busy. People were unpacking. People were hugging, laughing, and we had like upstairs. Mike was around, Jaypaul. I saw so many housemates.”

In reaction, Biggie said: “and about the dream, maybe it means you will soon meet them outside.”

Cross quickly reacted: “no no no no no no”

Watch video below: