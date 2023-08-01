Big Brother Naija season 8 housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C, has said she intends to have her first child next year.

The reality TV star made the disclosure while having a chat with Seyi Awolowo on Tuesday as she suggested that her child gets married to his son.

Seyi, who is married, was talking about his son with CeeC when she mentioned that she would welcome her first child, a daughter, next year.

The actress, however, didn’t disclose if she was already pregnant. Seyi said his 2-year-old son is very handsome and she chipped in that he will marry her daughter.

CeeC said; I’m sure your son is so cute

Seyi replied; If you see him ehn, you go choose to be sugar mummy like this.

She then said; He will marry my daughter. She is coming. How old is he?

Seyi replied; He will be three this September.

CeeC added; Ah! He go marry my daughter. I dey born next year.