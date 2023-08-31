Nigerian music sensation, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr has stirred reactions on social media following her recent video from her tour.

The Mavin signee who is presently on her tour tagged #21worldtour and on Tuesday night, August 29th 2023, Ayra performed at Chicago in the United States of America.

In the video shared on her official Instagram page on August 30th, 2023, the singer was seen in a skimpy outfit on stage while singing her hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

Ayra Starr in the short dress has generated mixed reactions online as her dress exposed much of her skin leaving netizens to see more than what they expected.

While many attacked the singer over her outfit for being too short, others applauded her for her performance.

Watch the video below;

See netizens reactions below;

ble_seen2: Hope say you wear something inside mk dem no video you from under come leak am🤦🤦😩

processing248: processing248 1 h Isn’t that too short ? @ayrastarr ❣️.

balish721: Ur presentation are really extreme.

bigkensyn: You can’t do no wrong! Keep going🔥🔥.

kamal_pella______’: Wonnipe ofi body joor Rihanna ooo, @kamal_pella______ gan fe hammer ooo.

obiajunwa_kizito: I will allow God do dey judging as you take Dey tune us on 😢.