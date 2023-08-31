A Nigerian man has expressed his disappointment after a young disabled boy, who was gifted a wheelchair, sold it.

The Tiktoker had previously shared a video of the moment some kindhearted Nigerians gave the boy a wheelchair.

According to him, the boy usually lie by the roadside to beg but was helped by the good Samaritans.

However, the man was left in shock after he saw the disabled boy lying by the roadside, days after he was gifted a wheelchair.

He later found out that the young boy had sold the wheelchair.

“See the boy they bought a wheelchair for, he has sold it. Now he is back to normal. He don sell am. He prefers moving around in his unique way”. He said.

