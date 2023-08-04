BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has revealed that her boyfriend asked her not to participate in the BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show.

She revealed this while conversing with her colleagues.

Mercy Eke told them that her boyfriend wanted to give her 120 million naira in 3 months, in order not to participate.

According to her, the offer was tempting.

However, she declined it and told her boyfriend she wants to win Big Brother’s money.

Mercy Eke jokingly said now that she came into Big Brother’s house, she’s broke and she needs money.

“My man told me that he’ll give me 120million in 3months, that I shouldn’t go for All Stars but i said no, i want this. I came here and as i have come here now, one naira i no go get” she said.

Watch the video Below;

