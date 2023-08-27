Renowned music producer and singer Olumide Ogunade better known popularly as ID Cabasa has given recognition to his wife for making him see the light in their marriage.

Speaking during an interview with popular media personality Chude Jidenwo on his ‘With Chude’ podcast, the ace musician shared his marriage experience, the struggles involved and the motivations that has kept him sailing.

The ‘Totori’ hitmaker said he used to think marriage is going to be all good and blooming, not until he got married himself.

He stated that his wife is the reason why he’s still in their marriage today.

ID Cabasa recounted one morning when he was ready and willing to end it, but gave it a second thought after reminiscing on their past with his spouse.

He said;

“A lot of times I wake up and I just want to leave, but in all of those curiosities and disbelief, I have enjoyed marriage.

Because I think I married a friend, and I married someone that even when the chips are down, I really don’t want to leave.

People will say they stayed because of children, but I stayed because of my wife”.

Watch the video below: