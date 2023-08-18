A Nigerian woman described the drama that erupted in her family after her mother left the house for professional reasons.

She boasted about rebelling against her people as the first daughter, who despite being the child was saddled with parental duties.

The 23-year-old woman claimed that although her mother had rented an apartment for herself so that she could live closer to her place of employment, it had resulted in her being forced to live with her father and brother.

However, there were occasions when her mother called her to complain about how she was refusing to cook for her dad and sibling and instead was enforcing a strict rule that they had to cook for themselves or go hungry.

When she was 18 years old and attempting to concentrate on her online lessons, the young woman known on Twitter as @BigBadReni said that this incident took place in 2020.

She continued by describing how her demand that she not cook for either of them made her dad and brother learn how to prepare meals on their own.

In her words; “I started rebelling against this first daughter shit in 2020. My mom got an apartment so she could be closer to work, so I was home with my dad and brother

She called me one time BC my father complained that I don’t cook, and then she told me that I’m supposed to take her spot When she’s not around. I have never been that confused in my life. Take your place as how? Na me go marry or what?

I was 18 fighting online classes for my life. From that point I just stopped cooking entirely. I wouldn’t leave my room before 2PM either. All man for himself. My brother too went to call her that I don’t cook anything, Yen Yen Yen.

At that point I increased pressure. I started buying coke for only me. When my mom came back she taught my brother how to fry plantain, and my father started cooking too. Now my brother does not need anybody to cook for him, I don’t do that shit either. If you can’t cook, starve.”.