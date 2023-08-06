Controversial Nigerian socialite, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the confrontation that occurred between CeeC and Ilebaye an the BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition show after the last Saturday night party.

After the Saturday night party, housemates, Ilebaye and CeeC, had an altercation leading to calling of names from the two housemates involved.

In the midst of the controversy, Bobrisky expressed his unhappiness towards CeeC, labeling her as toxic.

She said: “If big brother wants to be fair, CeeC and Ilebaye should get a strike. Nothing will ever make me like that CeeC, she’s too toxic.”

“Did CeeC just said she has a man outside the house? Haha the guy go run.”

“But CeeC should have mind her business. You know the young girl is drunk u shouldn’t provoke her. Did Doyin ask you to fight for her? They are friends leave them let’s be honest.”

“Biggie needs to stop Ilebaye from drinking, I don’t like how she spoke to her friend, Doyin.”

See netizens reactions below;

ms.dee24: “Bobrisky we don’t care for your two cents shove it up your cracked butthole did we beg you with cake and wine to like Ceec. The audacity!!! Crawl back to whatever hole you have been hiding.”

she_nigerian: “Bobrisky ur more toxic than ceec the only difference is we never see u for reality tv! U wey sabi fight for social media.”

___omololasilver___: “Is this not mummy of toxicity..those of you supporting Ilebaye this is the big sign that Ilebaye is wrong cus Bob never support the right thing.”

kytryn: “No one is talking about the fact that no nobody in the house likes them both, they actually left them to go at each other so they can both get disqualified! It’s just sad! even the so called cross that was kissing her last week.”