Popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable signed several new artists to Zeh Nation and chose to greet them with a speech on appreciation.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Portable explained why he saw Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as his father figures: they all fed him with their hard-earned money.

In the studio, he was speaking to his newest signees when he also told them that Slimcase is his helper because he once purchased him some clothes and shoes.

The Zazuu star’s message was intended to educate his signees to understand the value of expressing gratitude to their benefactor, and he added that he views Slimcase, Baddo, OBO, Machala, and Kogbagidi as his helpers.

In exchange for a pledge to look after them while they were signed to his record label, Portable pleaded with his new signees not to desert him. He made it clear that he was wise enough to seize chances as they presented themselves, and he wants them to be just as resourceful.

Watch the video below: