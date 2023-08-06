Rita Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actress, has broken her silence after Pete Edochie denied knowing anything about his son, Yul’s second marriage.

Pete told Chude that he has five sons and never interferes in their business unless they inform him. He stated that he, like everyone else, had heard Yul had chosen a second wife.

May was praised by the Nigerian film legend, who stated that the success of her marriage to Yul is largely due to her.

He went on to say that many people have been wrongly advising May by attempting to break up her marriage with Yul, and that the majority of the women advising her do not have happy homes.

Rita Edochie responded to the development on her IG, “I said it that they hired people from Ogbommanu Onitsha to drama devil hometown, now it’s clearly clear.

My darling daughter Queen May is a national treasure. Some people think they played her, but they really played themselves out of a good person.”