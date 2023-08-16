Popular music video director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known professionally as TG Omori has disclosed that he doesn’t have a camera of his own.

The influential director made the disclosure in an interview with ‘Zero Conditions Podcast’ where he claimed to own only a desktop computer which he uses to edit videos.

TG Omori is known to have worked with the industry’s heavyweight music superstars and entertainers to help bring their creativity to life.

The video director pointed out that he doesn’t own a single video camera, as he claimed that he uses production studios that provide him access to the gadgets he needs for shooting.

He said; “I only own a computer I use to edit videos in my office.”

He also recounted how he intended to study film production at Wale Adenuga film making school ‘PEFTI’, but his parents couldn’t afford to buy him a laptop, and that was how he settled with acting because all he had to do was to be present on set.

“I wanted to study film production, but they could not even afford to buy me a laptop, so I went for performing act because all you need is just to be present on stage. So it was in school that I discovered that there is a career called music video director, and you don’t even need to have anything, you can actually rent.” He added.

Watch video below: