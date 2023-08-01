Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut has reacted to the news about Davido and Chioma welcoming a baby.

Recall that reports has it that the couple welcomed a baby boy.

This comes months after the demise of their first child and son, Ifeanyi.

Reacting to this via his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut advised Nigerians to wait until Davido or Chioma breaks the news online before spreading the rumors.

According to him, the rumor might be false since the couple are yet to confirm it.

“Atleast make una dey wait for person wey get pikin annouce say him don get born by himself or herself nau? ITK… I TOO KNOW.

The owner of thick Akamu and the owner of egg never talk say everything don cook, what makes you think you are giving the right news out? Na wva Oo!” he wrote.

See his post below;



ALSO READ:“Youngest CEO, I don buy house” – Carter Efe shows off his newly purchased crib (Video)