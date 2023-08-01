A video of married housemate Frodd receiving cuddles from Mercy Eke and Angel Smith has gone viral.

In the viral video, the two ladies joined him inside the duvet and laid on him while lamenting their exhaustion that night.

While some internet users found it intriguing, others said that Frodd’s wife might not enjoy it.

@yay_tunez said: “Understanding wives dey try sha 😩😩.”

@yettysuzzybakare wrote: “If he’s dull now u people will still talk let him enjoy having ladies around don’t make him a bad husband 😂🥰.”

@iam_evee_ said: “Make hin wife no go get early labour o😭😭😂😂😂because if na me vex go make me get forced labour 😭.”

@bishop_sy added: “Frodd has an understanding wife.”

Watch the video below: