BBNaija All-star star housemate, Doyin David has revealed why her relationship with her love interest in the level up season, Chizzy didn’t work.

She revealed this while speaking with Frodd.

Frodd had told her that he felt disappointed about her not dating Chizzy.

“Do you know what I have against you” Frodd asked Doyin.

“What?” She replied.

In response, Frodd said: “That you and Chizzy did not date.”

Miss David smiled and told him that they actually liked each other.

When Frodd said he wanted them to work because Chizzy is someone he knew way before he entered the BBNaija house, Doyin opened up to him on why they didn’t date.

According to her, she wanted them to work but they are just “too far” apart.

The reality star added that whenever they fight, she always want them to settle immediately.

However, Chizzy will ignore her for days before settling the issue.

Watch the video below;

