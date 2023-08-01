Hollywood star and late actor, Sam Obiago’s son, Shalom Obi is set to join Nollywood.

The actor shared the good news in a video posted via his Instagram page.

In the video, the movie star revealed that while his father was making waves in Nollywood, he was making waves in Hollywood.

He added that whenever they’re connected, they talk about the movie they want to produce, the story they would tell and the people they’d inspire.

According to him, he choose to stay out of spotlight because he felt he wasn’t Nigerian or American enough.

However, Shalom Obi revealed that his late father, Sam Obiago’s impact has inspired him and because of that, he has decided to join Nollywood.

Watch the video below:

