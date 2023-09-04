The second Baby mama of controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Keji, has voiced out her anger on the Singer for not fulfilling his responsibilities as the father of their child.

She took to her Tik Tok handle to disclose in a live session, how she had reached out to Portable on numerous occasions, demanding financial support to cater for their child, only for the singer to ignore her.

Keji said that it’s been four months without any financial support from Portable for their child’s welfare. She claimed that her composed and respectful character has been exploited by him.

Portable who was present during the live session, couldn’t keep calm, as he was throwing back shades at her.

Amidst her anger, she has issued stern warning for Portable to mind his own business and exhibit some self-restraint.

Watch the video below: