Nollywood Actress, Adaeze onuigbo is celebrating her 15th birthday today, September 2.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos to mark her special day.

Sharing the birthday Photos, Adaeze Onuigbo revealed that with each passing year, her inner child remains ageless.

The child actress went on to express gratitude to God.

“Happy Birthday Dear💞😍💞

Today we celebrate me,and with each passing year my inner child remains ageless. And for that I am more grateful to God.God will continue to guide me as i inspire youngsters like myself.chears to a special day as my birthday. would you rather be my birthday if I don’t take beautiful pictures😄once again HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MEEEE🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃” she wrote.

See below:

