Buzzing Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Chibueze Chukwu popularly known as Crayon, has declared his colleague and label mate, Ayra Starr as the prettiest girl in the country.

The ‘Ijo Labalaba’ crooner took to his Twitter account on September 23 to appreciate Ayra Starr’s beauty, after reality TV star, Tacha threw open a challenge.

The reality star and OAP had asked social media users who the prettiest girl in Nigeria is and she urged people to post picture proof to backup their claims.

“The prettiest girl in NIGERIA is who?? Post your pictures,” the brand influencer wrote.

In reaction, Crayon shared a dashing photo of Ayra and addressed her as Ngozi – which is the title of one of his trending songs.

See below:

https://x.com/crayonthis/status/1705539150760333768?s=20