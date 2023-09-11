Whitemoney, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has explained why he is okay with Mercy Eke kissing Pere while speaking on male housemate’s breath.

Recall how Pere and Mercy Eke kissed briefly in the dressing room on Saturday night before breaking up when they saw Whitemoney approaching.

When asked about their kiss, Whitemoney stated that he is more comfortable with Mercy Eke kissing Pere than with any other person in Biggie’s house.

He noted that Pere’s a very neat person, handsome and has a very fresh breath. Whitemoney said he knows this because they’ve spoken together and had had the chance to perceive his breath.

Chai

Whitemoney! 😂😂😂

He's cool with Mercy Kissing Pere cos he doesn't have mouth odour 😂😂😂#bbnaija#bbnaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/46Sdpto3nW — FranklySpeakingwithGloryElijah #BBNaijaAllStars (@Fswglory) September 10, 2023

