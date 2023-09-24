Popular Nigerian tranvesite, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has sparked a debate on social media when he displayed his bare buttocks and twerks in a spa.

In the viral video, Bobrisky was seen with his back to the camera, shaking his backside. This occurred weeks after he allegedly underwent BBL surgery.

The video has since stirred reactions online who have taken to the comment section to express their opinions.

See some comments below:

maxymartz: “So this guy done cut him prick like this. What happens in 2040?”

the_lex_______: “Make person nor go use mistake carry you for club ooo.”

dera_chi4: “Nah front we wan see we don tire to see bk.”

marissa_robertz32: “Na real he or she. Shea na confused gender? God abeg o.”

meenahgangua_007: “Bobrisky no do any bbl wallahi e just d oush d yansh buh nothing like bbl here.”

big_preshy_1: “What with all the white stuff all over his body.”

olalekanmcdutch: “He or she…because he carry epon for front and yansh for back.”

iamchidaallu_: “Is it a man that s/he sleeps with? As in is he gay or lesbian. Dear Lord this generation is confusing our sense of gender.”

buchi36: “Senior man should take it easy on tensioning dem ladies.”

Watch the video below: