Fast-rising Street pop artiste, Shallipopi, has hit back at colleague, Sypro for publicly criticizing his style of music during a podcast.

A tweet from the ‘Elon musk’ crooner sparked online debate as he acknowledged that not everyone is fond of him, but he doesn’t let it bother him because not everyone’s opinion holds weight.

While reacting, Shallipopi issued a warning to his colleague, advising him to learn not to involve himself in conversations that don’t concern him.

The singer, originally from Edo, also emphasized the importance of humility and urged Spryo to let go of his pride.

He said;

“Not everybody likes me, but not everybody matters, just stay in your lane and be silent, but don’t be proud.”

