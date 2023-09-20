Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu and his wife, Nicole Ndigwe has welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The good news was shared by the actor via his Instagram page.

Sharing adorable photos of his first child, Ifeanyi Kalu revealed that he and his wife feel beyond blessed by their little angel.

He also revealed that the arrival of his newborn made him to understand God’s love even better.

In his words:

“It’s different, the feeling, cos now I understand God’s love even better.

I love you so much son.

Ziorauzochi – Zee-aura-ou-zor-chee – Show the world the way of the Lord

Xavier – eks-ay-vyer – Bright Light!

Munachimso – I’m backed by my God

Chielotam- The Lord remembered me

Kalu – Kind, Anointed, Loving, Unwaivered, yes….that’s the meaning of KALU.

Baby Z.X.K; For this one will show the world the way of Abba💕

Call him Baby Zee or Zior or Xavi

We feel beyond blessed by our angel.”

See below;

