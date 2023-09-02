The moment a husband surprised his wife and their newborn child with a party after they were brought home from the hospital is captured in a touching video that has touched hearts online.

The husband decided to host a surprise party for his wife after she recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

When the newlywed mother entered her home in the viral video, it was decked with balloons to welcome her.

She received a sizable cash bouquet, a framed photo, and other gifts, but the spouse continued to show her more cash.

In reaction @Anikebankz14 wrote: “If my husband no welcome me like this na to carry e pikin go hospital back😒😹”

@Tanzania Godess said: “God if am a fish take me to the sea🥺🥺🥺 congrats ❣️☺️❣️”

@gizy39 wrote: “when your husband knows your worth 👌👌🥰🥰🥰. God bless your home sis”

@juicyluicy said: “make I use mistake send this to hubby first 😅😅 if not I will go back hospital”

@Henny wealth remarked: “Na because of surprise you no let doctor quick discharge me abi😒😒😒”

Watch the video below;