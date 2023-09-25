Veteran Nollywood performer Kanayo O. Kanayo has said that Pete Edochie is his junior when it came to his appearances in the Nollywood industry.

Kanayo O Kanayo, a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry, has sparked debate on social media by forcefully asserting his superiority over respected colleague Pete Edochie.

Kanayo O Kanayo recently asserted emphatically in an interview with Afia TV that individuals of his stature, including Pete Edochie and others must not be excluded from the history of Nollywood.

The 61-year-old actor was convinced after looking into the documents that Kenneth Nnebue’s ground-breaking achievements from the 1990s cannot be refuted. In 1992, he emphasized Nnebue’s significant role as the first director of professionally made home videos.

In order to further emphasize his point, Kanayo said that he and the other actors who starred in the 1992–1993 drama–thriller “Living in Bondage” in Nigeria were among the first to enter Nollywood as actual professionals.

According to Kanayo, “Things Fall Apart,” a well-known Nigerian film from 1971 that starred the esteemed Pete Edochie, was a cinematic endeavor rather than a home video effort.

The well-known actor said he is prepared to refute any assertions, even those made by his colleagues, claiming Pete Edochie started Nollywood before him.

According to Kanayo, who emphasized that this distinction is not based on biological age, Pete may have begun his career in cinema before him, but Edochie officially entered Nollywood four years after he did.

In the realm of Nollywood, he argued, he had an advantage over Pete Edochie.

Watch the video: