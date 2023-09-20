In the midst of the ongoing Mohbad’s death tragedy, a motorcyclist peeled a Zinoleesky’s sticker frightfully off of his bike so as to avoid negative consequences.

At this point, nobody is surprised that Mohbad’s passing has generated a significant amount of debate.

As clips of the late artist being harassed appear online, suspicions are being cast toward his old label, Naira Marley.

A Marlian Music musician named Zinoleesky was removed from a Nigerian man’s bike with a frightened yank.

He claims he doesn’t want enraged teenagers to surround him because of the picture.

He was shown in the online video scratching the picture off with a knife before yanking it off with his finger.

Watch the video below: