Actress Nkechi Blessing’s young lover, Xxssive, has taken a strong stance against VeryDarkman, who accused the performer of endorsing a skincare line without a NAFDAC number.

You may remember that after VeryDarkman made the claims, the curvy screen diva vented on social media.

However, VeryDarkman had tackled the actress in a rejoinder by mentioning the three simple methods he could simply revoke her USA visa and prevent her from ever visiting the country again.

Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend has also entered the fray to support his girl.

He cautioned VeryDarkman not to come after him during a live video session because he was ready to haul him to court and make him pay dearly both financially and in terms of time.

