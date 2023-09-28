A Prophet named Madzibaba Simbarashe Comrade Chinyanga was accused by a landlord in Zimbabwe of employing creative means to avoid paying six months’ worth of rent.

In order to terrify his landlord whenever rent was due, the prophet reportedly used charms and a live surveillance lizard.

The landlord, who had become tired of the Prophet’s pranks, asked a neighbor for help, who was then attacked by Madzibaba Simbarashe.

As the assault failed, that ultimately proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Residents acted after the landlord reported the incident to the police.

They challenged Madzibaba Chinyanga and demanded that the police find the equipment used in his enigmatic trade. His possessions were eventually removed from the property by the determined residents, who also succeeded in evicting him.

Due to the circumstances, Madzibaba Chinyanga’s wife was also forced to move their things and find new housing.

He was then held at St Mary’s Police Station on assault-related offences. According to a neighbor who spoke with H-Metro,

“He wasn’t paying rent, taking advantage of having powers to cause misfortune to his landlord since he is young following the death of his parents.

“We do not want him anymore in our area because he has divided a number of families with falsehoods.”