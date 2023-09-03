A young Nigerian man got his heartbroken by his girlfriend and he did not react too well to the development.

In a video-reel which surfaced on the internet, he broke down in tears in at different points in time as he reminisced on the cherished moments they shared.

According to him, they had been dating for seven years yet his lover chose to end their relationship despite all the promises she made to him.

The couple spent quality time together at her tailoring shop, on lunch dates and other casual outings. A part of the clip was captioned; I miss you – indicating that he still wanted to get back together.

The man whose eyes were filled with tears, vowed never to forgive his now ex-girlfriend for shattering his heart.

