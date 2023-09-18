A young Nigerian lady who just graduated from the university paid a surprise visit to her mother at the market to celebrate with her.

A video which has gone viral online shows the moment the fresh graduate arrived at the market and her mother jumped on her out of excitement.

She knelt inside dirty water to honour and appreciate her mother for seeing her through school.

Following her successful graduation from school, the lady urged her mother to sign her shirt to complete the signing out tradition common in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The daughter then brought out a bundle of mint naira notes and began showering her mother with the cash while she smiled from cheek to cheek.

She captioned; “Mom I made it. I fulfilled my promise.”

See her post below: