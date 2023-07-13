A ‘Big man’ from Edo state who allegedly stole a bottle of Hennessy VSOP from a local store for N58,000 has been apprehended.

On July 12, 2023, a Facebook user named Ogedengbe Oiseoruemi Ayodeji Uduaghe shared this with his friends on the platform.

According to the reporter, the man had stolen a VSOP which cost an amount of 58,000 naira at a supermarket in Benin city.

The photo uploaded depicts the man kneeling at the store with the items he had supposedly stolen from the supermarket.

Sharing the report, he wrote, “PASTED AS FORWARDED TO ME WITHOUT PREJUDICE: This old dude just stole VSOP costing 58,000 in Hallmark supermarket Benin City. This is not hunger. Let HALLMARK & THE POLICE CONFIRM PLEASE.”

See screenshot of the Facebook post below: