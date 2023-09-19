A Nigerian woman who paid a huge sum of 10,000 pounds (about N9.7 million) to land a job in the UK arrived to learn that she had been the victim of a cruel visa fraud.

The information was discovered as part of a Sky News UK investigation.

The victim, whose identity has been kept private, had been putting money down for years in order to realize her ambition of moving to the UK to live and work.

She gave a visa agent her hard-earned cash because she thought her aspirations would soon come true.

Thanks to a supposed sponsor in the UK, she was able to obtain a work visa and was told that she would have a job waiting for her when she arrived.

However, the unpleasant reality became obvious after I landed in the UK.

She had been taken advantage of by con artists who used her dreams for their own gain and depleted her cash, and she had no work..

