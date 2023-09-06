BBNaija Season 8 All Stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo has revealed that he won’t allow his fellow housemate, Mercy Eke to win the show for the second time,

Recall that Mercy Lambo was the winner of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

During a discussion Soma and Neo on Tuesday night, Cross Okonkwo strategized on to prevent Mercy Eke, from winning the show once again.

“Next week, we need to play the game because some people can’t simply laugh their way to the finals.” he said.

In response, Soma asked, “What if Mercy is the last girl standing? She’ll win, won’t she?”

Cross replied by saying that he won’t allow it to happen.

He then suggested that they should create a clash between Mercy and CeeC as it would be a way to divide their respective fan bases.

, “It’s not possible because everybody’s fanbase will come together to make sure she doesn’t win. She can’t win again, it’s not possible. We need Mercy Eke and Ceec to clash so we can divide the fanbase.” he said.

Watch the video below;

