Up and coming Nigerian singer and songwriter, Majeed has raised eyebrows on social media over the amount that popular music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori charged him.

The ‘Gbese’ hitmaker revealed that the TG Omori demanded a fee in excess of N90 million ($100,000) from his team to shoot a video for one of his songs.

Majeed made this known through his official Twitter account and used laughing emojis to suggest that he found the fee laughable.

The singer tweeted; “Just remembered that TG charged my team $100k to shoot a music video for me… 90 million naira 😂😂😂”

When asked if they paid, Majeed replied; “I for no even gree if them wan pay.”

