Popular Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam better known as TG Omori has spoken on his relationship with Nigerian music sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake.

The dynamic duo cooperation began with the smash hit “Organize” last year. Even since then, their chemistry has been on point, and the music video’s ideas set a new standard in the industry. Over time, they collaborated on a number of projects, with each one outperforming the last in terms of originality and graphics.

However, rumours started when Asake used other directors for his most recent music videos. Many assumed that the “Peace be unto you” hitmaker was upset with TG since his most recent video with him, “YOGA,” underperformed.

However, TG Omori cleared the air during a podcast, Zero condition. he emphasized the mutual respect he and Asake still hold for one another.

He added that Olamide, the musician and CEO of YBNL record label, Olamide believes in giving people opportunities, and it would not be fair to hold that against him.

According to him, he and Asake are taking a break from working together as they have done about 10-12 music videos.

Watch the video below: