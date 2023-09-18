A physically challenged woman has gone viral after showing off the adorable baby she gave birth to.

Nikki Kademaunga, the lady who shared the video on her account, showed a throwback to when she was still in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Subsequent scenes from her video montage show the adorable baby that she delivered and netizens couldn’t help but gush and congratulate her.

See reactions below:

@mutune said: “He looks just like his dad.”

@user702888410676 commented: “I’m so proud and happy for you.”

@obaapa reacted: “Congratulations! You have seen the glory of God.”

@user1691408880008 commented: “Congrats my dear sister.”

@zhynarb said: “Congratulations. Indeed Allah is wonderful.”

@Ashie commented: “God of miracles did it again. congratulations darling.”

@user3363494724759 said: “Lovely. May God be with you.”

@user2786039679107 said: “Wow! We thank God for your precious gift.”

Watch video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/music/Dj-Unityyy-Remix-Santuy-7156136756620822529?referer_url=www.theinfong.com%2Fthis-is-sweet-physically-challenged-woman-shows-off-pregnancy-welcomes-beautiful-baby%2F&refer=embed&embed_source=121355059%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_song_name