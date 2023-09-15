Morgan DMW, a close associate of Davido, has publicly called Sam Larry out for attacking and killing Mohbad.

Many famous people and blogs have accused Sam Larry, a close friend of Naira Marley, of being the cause of the death of young artist Mohbad.

This comes after a number of recordings showing Sam Larry violently abusing Mohbad in various settings leaked online.

Morgan DMW, a close friend of Davido’s, posted a message on his Snapchat account criticizing Sam Larry for attacking Mohbad with his thugs while they were on a music set.

He wrote, “You get mind go burst artist for video shoot. Who be you sef? Na all this fake applauds and online clout dey enter your head abii…oh nah”.

See his post below;