More contradictions emerge as an event planner claims Sam Larry and his boys scattered his event on August 26th, despite claims of being away since the 20th.

It should be noted that following the controversial socialite’s arrest, an alleged statement from him regarding his location surfaced.

According to the statement, Sam Larry claimed to have been out of the country since the 20th of August, prior to the death of Afrobeat singer, Mohbad.

However, in a latest development, an event planner identified as Dee_y_optimize on Instagram alleged that Sam Larry and his boys ambushed his event on the 26th of the same month.

In a reply to the alleged statement, Dee_y_optimize wrote;

“Ogun ke you!!! Fuvkn liar! You have been out since August 20th but you still scattered my event August 26th at Wave beach elegushi with your boys because the Dj was playing Seyi Vibes Song in Zino’s presence.

“You claimed you paid 2m to mohbad directly smiles…you can’t pay any Martian record artiste directly to perform at any show, the money either goes to Naira Marley Account or Marlian Records Account. Enter Street Come Read This Your Statement let’s see something!”